Friday: Virtual stand-up
Log in at 7:30 p.m. this Friday for an online edition of Friday Night Funny at the Majestic. Naomi Fitter, an assistant professor of robotics at Oregon State University and a pioneer in the field of robot humor, will be your host for the West Coast Stand-up Comedy Showcase, an evening of stand-up comedy with top comics from Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and the Bay Area. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.

