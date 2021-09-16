First-ever Bridges, Bikes and Brews event set for Scio

Another option for viewing bridges is a van tour hosted by Best Oregon Tours. Docents from the Scio Historical Society will ride along in the 14-person vans and talk about the area, the four bridges to be seen, and local history, while traveling through the pastoral landscape along Thomas Creek.

The tours will depart across the street from the fairgrounds at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Space is limited and registration at scioevents.com is encouraged. Cost is $20 for adults 18 and over, $10 for children 17 or under, or $50 for a family of four. Participants must wear masks and verbally confirm that they are vaccinated.

Maps for a driving tour of all five local covered bridges — Gilkey Bridge, Hoffman Bridge, Larwood Bridge, Hannah Bridge and Shimanek Bridge — will be available at the fairgrounds. Those touring the bridges in their own cars can expect a two-and-a-half-hour ride.

Back at the fairgrounds, offerings will include live music, vendors and food. Scio FFA will serve barbecued chicken, which Schneider said is "very popular here in the local area." Snowpeak Brewery will provide the suds in the beer garden. The Scio Public Library plans a bag sale where patrons can purchase a bag of books for $5. The festival will conclude by 4 p.m.