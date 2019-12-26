A rehearsal photo from the Majestic Readers' Theatre Company production of Oscar Wilde's "The Importance of Being Earnest," running for four performances this weekend at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis. From left to right, the classic Wilde menagerie of Gwendolen Fairfax (played by Jessica Andrade), Jack Worthing (Jason Seivers), Cecily Cardew (Ellie Smith) and Algernon Moncrieff (Nikolai Kassatkin).