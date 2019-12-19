Name: Madalynn Massey
Occupation: "I am an artist, painter and ceramicist. I am currently working as part of the team over at Plant Posse (Corvallis) helping to sculpt and paint jewelry, as well as working on my own ceramics business, Mad Ceramics."
Hometown: "I was born in Utah, and grew up in a little town there called Helper. I spent my teen years living in Humboldt County, California, however, and think of Humboldt as more of my hometown."
About the Exhibit: "I will be showing my functional ceramic art, which will mostly consist of mugs. Each piece is hand-thrown, carved, painted and then glazed by me in my home studio. A lot of these designs are the first of their kind, and I am excited to receive feedback on them."
Location: Plant Posse/Brittney West Studio, 340 SW Second St. Studio No. 3, Corvallis
Media: "My main medium is clay. I started as a painter working with oil and acrylic, but after taking a ceramics class in college I became obsessed with working with clay, and it has been my main medium ever since."
Inspiration: "A lot of the inspiration for my art comes from the natural world. In my mind nature is the source of all beauty, and it’s the plants, animals, and other living things that connect us all, and make up the wonderful, strange and breathtaking planet we all inhabit. You will see lots of plants, fungi and serene landscapes in my designs. I love working with clay because I am able to turn a piece of the earth (mud) into something that is permanent and can last for a very long time."
Impact on viewers: "I would love for my viewers to be able to see and hold my art and relate it to their own lives, and to spark joy for them when they are holding it. I make functional ceramics in the form of mugs, plates, bowls and other forms, so my art is meant to be used in daily life. I want my viewers to hold a mug I made and feel excited to have a cup of tea or coffee. With ceramics, the shape and design of the body is almost more important than the outer appearance."
Previous exhibits: "As a new resident to the Corvallis area, this will be my first time showing my art to the community here. I moved to the area this last spring, and I have already fallen in love with Corvallis, and have been pleasantly surprised by the vibrant art community that thrives here. In the past I have shown my paintings at a few places in Humboldt County, but this will be my first time showing my ceramic art!"
What should people know: "Besides being an artist and ceramicist, I am also a musician and activist. I grew up in a family of musicians and even played bass in my parents' band when I was a teenager. I think a lot of my love for art came from being surrounded by it growing up, and always being encouraged to pursue art and music by my parents. I also like to use art as a way to practice activism on the issues that are important to me. These include environmentalism, climate action and animal and human rights. I believe art can be and has been a useful tool to convey important messages to the public."
