Concerts in the Park

After a nearly 15-month hiatus, the Corvallis Community Band will be playing live in Central Park on every Tuesday of the month of August. In a change from previous years, the concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and will last around 45 minutes. The band will have an abbreviated rehearsal just before the concert.
All concerts are free and the band will be playing at the new Gazebo.
The concerts are planned as follows:
Aug. 10 – Scenes and Vistas of America (Isaac Andrew, director)
Aug. 17 - Leroy Anderson tunes (Steve Matthes, director)
Aug. 24 - Movie/TV Themes (Jim Martinez, director)
Aug. 31 - Rodgers and Hart favorites (Matthes)
Those planning on attending the concerts should bring low-backed chairs or a blanket to sit on and dress for the ever changing weather.