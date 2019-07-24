Tom Clark always knew he loved comedy. But it took working with young gang members in Juarez to convince him he could make it as a comedian.
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native volunteered to go to the U.S.-Mexico border town for six months after college. He found a common bond with the kids by telling them jokes.
"I was like, if I can make them laugh, I could make anybody laugh," Clark said. "So, I figured a comedy audience wouldn't be that tough."
More than 25 years later, Clark has entertained audiences worldwide at comedy clubs, festivals, and with stand-up appearances on "Conan," "The Late Late Show," and Comedy Central's "Premium Blend."
The Los Angeles-based comedian and actor will perform Saturday night as part of the Whiteside Comedy Showcase in Corvallis. Comic Alex Elkin and comedian/magician Justin Rivera will also take the stage.
Clark, who released his first comedy special, "Outraged," last year, said his stand-up material is a mix of absurd, observational and self-deprecating humor.
He makes fun of his own real-life situations. This involves talking about marriage with his wife of four years, Stephanie Clark, who is also a comedian. The couple often tour together.
"It's an unusual way of handling the ordinary," he said.
Clark graduated from St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. After he volunteered with a Catholic organization called The Salesians in Juarez, Clark took a comedy class and started going to open mics in Milwaukee and Chicago in 1994.
He moved to Los Angeles around 2001 to perform comedy full-time, and to study acting at the Second City Improv Hollywood. That same year he won the Laugh Riot comedy competition for Comedy Central.
The comedian has toured all over the map, including internationally at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, and on The Main Stage at The Capetown Comedy Festival in South Africa.
As an actor, Clark has appeared in a variety of minor television roles. He recently portrayed characters in the HBO series "Euphoria" and "Room 104."
Clark said his favorite role came in 2010 on an episode of the TNT crime-drama "The Closer," starring Kyra Sedgwick. In it he played a murderer, and the part was one of the only dramatic outings he's had.
"Everyone watches those procedural crime shows, and to be the big twist at the end as the guy who did it was a lot of fun to be a part of," Clark said.
He and his wife Stephanie are currently focused on a web series called "The Clarks" they created for their Facebook and YouTube channel. The series, which is loosely based on a true story, follows the couple's adventures, Clark said.
Saturday's showcase will be Clark's first stand-up performance in Oregon in more than a decade.
The longtime comic said he enjoys making the audience feel like they are a part of the show, but the laughs will come at his expense.
"I love interacting with the crowd. I'm never mean-spirited. I always try to make myself the butt of the joke," Clark said.
