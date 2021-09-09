Celebrating to a faire-thee-well in Kings Valley

Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire: The Plague Edition is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine.

The 25th anniversary celebration of the festival will take place in the middle of a farmer’s field at Grant Road and Highway 223 in the Kings Valley Area. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We’ve been getting more than the usual amount of phone calls just making sure we’re going to go ahead with the faire,” said Adrian Hughes, an organizer whose mother, Leslie Engle and her husband, Ken, founded the festival when they moved from California to Oregon. “As long as it’s legal to do so, we will do so in a legal and safe fashion.”

Pandemic precautions include a requirement to wear face masks, which will be available at the ticket booth for those who do not have one. Lanes have been widened, adding 10-foot buffers between the sales booths. The Fyne Feasting area has been enlarged for added elbow room.

The event will have offer hand-washing stations and privies than in the past, and hand sanitizer will be available. Barrels of potable water have been added throughout the faire so participants can get a drink as needed, free of charge.