Artists receive awards in Howland exhibit (April 8)

Artists received awards in eight new categories for the "Howland Community OPEN 2021 Exhibit" hosted by the The Arts Center in Corvallis.

Winners were named on April 1.

The new way of installing the exhibit by category made the diversity of each category stand out. It also revealed pieces deserving of special recognition. The Exhibition Committee selected works based on mastery of the chosen media and the originality of the idea, or a mixture of both.

Out of 200 artworks, receiving more than 1,500 votes, “Red” by Gale Everett won the People’s Choice Award. The Curator’s Award went to “Pressure of Leadership” by Laura Brinson-Larabee. Greg Bal’s “Alcazar Palace Cistern” earned the TAC Board Award. Vince Zettler’s name was drawn from the fishbowl of artists/members in the show, winning an opportunity to curate an exhibit this December in the Corrine Woodman Gallery.

Other winners and their categories include:

0-7 years: Award, Albert Sun, “Selfie;” Honorable Mentions, Aleena Sun, “Bright Night;” Brody Christensen, “Pumpkin Monster;” Hazel Ryan, “Night Sky.”