Art for Lunch Talk discusses exhibit at The Arts Center, Corvallis
Kate McGee, "Changes in Latitude"

"Changes in Latitude," a print by Kate McGee, is among the pieces in "What Will Nature Do?," an exhibit at The Arts Center in Corvallis.

An Art for Lunch Talk is set for noon Thursday online, and will discuss “What Will Nature Do?,” an art exhibition on climate science showing through Nov. 13 in the main gallery of The Arts Center in Corvallis.

The exhibit highlights nature’s adaptation and resilience despite the human-caused effects of climate change. It was initiated by Dominique Bachelet, a climate scientist at Oregon State University. The title refers to nature’s ability to carry on despite the human-caused effects of climate change and outcomes that are already taking place.

Bachelet coordinated a lecture series of researchers who shared how nature’s adaptations and resilience gives them hope for the future. This base of scientific optimism was meant to inspire artists to communicate climate change through artwork in ways that further inspire people to turn feelings of despair into positive action.

