 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Around the Mid-Valley (Oct. 28)
0 comments
alert
AROUND THE MID-VALLEY

Around the Mid-Valley (Oct. 28)

  • 0

Panel discussion on “What Will Nature Do?,” 7 p.m. Thursday, online. This art exhibition on climate science will show through Nov. 13 in the main gallery of The Arts Center in Corvallis. Information: hester@theartscenter.net.

"Universal Langauges: Paint, Prints and Photography," Monday through Dec. 17, the Little Gallery, Room 210, Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Exhibit combining the art of Dick and Gretchen Evans. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

— Mid-Valley Live

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

First teaser trailer for ‘Lightyear’ with Chris Evans is here

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News