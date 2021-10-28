Around the Mid-Valley (Oct. 28)

• Panel discussion on “What Will Nature Do?,” 7 p.m. Thursday, online. This art exhibition on climate science will show through Nov. 13 in the main gallery of The Arts Center in Corvallis. Information: hester@theartscenter.net.
• "Universal Langauges: Paint, Prints and Photography," Monday through Dec. 17, the Little Gallery, Room 210, Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Exhibit combining the art of Dick and Gretchen Evans. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
