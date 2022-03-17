Around the Mid-Valley (March 17)

Fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees, through March 31, New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Owner Keara James will donate 20% of sales off six-packs of Hamantaschen to the Corvallis Sister Cities Association's Uzhhorod Refugee Fund. Hamantaschen are triangular cookies; New Morning's cookies have apricot, marionberry and poppy seed fillings. In the Jewish world, Haman represents great evil. Those who eat the cookies are symbolically doing away with/overcoming evil in the form of a threat to their existence.
"Art: The Fourth R," through April 9, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. The 40th anniversary exhibition features Philomath School District student art. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission: free.
Corvallis Art Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Information: https://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
The Portland Cello Project, 7 p.m. Thursday, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The alt-classical ensemble will turn the evening purple, blending deep textures with the unique harmonic landscape of the artistic power of Prince. Tickets are $40 to $50 at https://www.whitesidetheatre.org.
People are also reading…
Friends of the Lebanon Public Library monthly book sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Books, vintage art and more.
Deadline for The Art Center's Annual Youth Poetry Celebration, Sunday. Open to all young poets in Benton and Linn counties. Information: https://theartscenter.net/call-youth-poets-2022.
John McCutcheon in concert, 2 p.m. Sunday, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. General-admission tickets are $25, or $30 day of show, at https://www.whitesidetheatre.org.
"Read Beyond the Beaten Path: Get Out and Explore Oregon," Monday through March 25, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Spring break activities for children of all ages. Hike the Library scavenger hunt in the children's section for ages 5 to 12; find all the hidden items on the inventory sheet for a small treat. Ages 13 to 18 can stop by and pick up a do-it-yourself crystal necklace take-and-make kit containing all materials. Those ages 8 to 12 can pick up a knot-tying take and make kit. Magical Story Jars will return for those age 8 or under. Each jar is filled with items children can use to create their own story. The jars will be hidden in locations around Lebanon every day during spring break. Location clues will be posted on the library's social media. Story jars encourage imagination, creativity and cooperation, and are designed to bring adults and children closer. Jars contain small pieces; adult supervision is strongly advised. Supplies for all activities are limited and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
— Mid-Valley Live