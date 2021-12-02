Around the Mid-Valley (Dec. 2)

• "Holiday Boutique," through Monday, online. Yachats Arts Guild winter show. Shop from home by visiting https://shop.yachatsartsguild.org. The guild is comprised of 33 coastal artists.
• "Rambling Ruminations," through Jan. 8, Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Exhibit of recent artwork by Vince Zettler, incorporating 22 works based on places he has hiked over the last five years. Includes two weavings, 10 pencil drawings or prints of pencil drawings, and three large collages and seven small collages that include handmade paper. Art for Lunch gallery talk, noon Dec. 9. Attendees must wear masks. Exhibit hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
• Live music by Sweet n' Juicy, 9 p.m. Saturday, Bombs Away Cafe, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The band describes its music as "fruity funk."
• South Town Art Walk, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Corvallis. Featuring more than 25 artisans. Information: https://southtownartwalk.com.
• Champinefu Webinar Series, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Kathleen George will present “Oregon's Water: What Coyote Can Teach Us.” Registration: https://bit.ly/champinefu3.
— Mid-Valley Live