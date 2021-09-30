Albany library bookstore reopens with new schedule, deep discounts

The Friends of the Albany Public Library is welcoming autumn by reopening with a new schedule.

The Friends of the Albany Library Bookstore, in the main library building, is now open 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The shop features a large collection of books and media at low prices: 50 cents or $1 for paperback books, and $3 or $4 for hardbacks.

During the pandemic, the bookstore has been overloaded with community book donations. To help whittle down the selection, the bookstore will offer a 50% discount on items of a selected genre or media type every two weeks. A half-price sale on all DVDs, CDs and VHS movies ends Sept. 30. Starting Oct. 1, the price of a different genre will be marked down 50% for two weeks.

Sales from the shop fund 100% of new books and materials for the library. The bookstore has been closed, and the summer and fall book sales were canceled due to the pandemic. Therefore, the Friends are asking for help with keeping the library’s collection fresh and relevant.

Local residents can support the library by making a donation in any amount online at library.cityofalbany.net/Friends-of-the-Library, or mailing it to the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany, OR 97322. Further information is available at 541-928-4656.

