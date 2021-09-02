 Skip to main content

Albany Civic Theater to offer serialized radio mystery show
Albany Civic Theater to offer serialized radio mystery show

Starting Friday, Albany Civic Theater will present a serialized radio performance of an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s mystery “The Secret of Chimneys.”

Original broadcasts will be released as follows: Episode 1, this Friday; Episode 2, Sept. 10; Episode 3: Sept. 17; and Episode 4, Sept. 24. All broadcasts are set for 7:30 p.m.

Local actors play various roles in this adaptation by Josh Mitchell and Christi E. Sears, edited by Douglas Hambley, with sound effects designed by Matthew Swanson.

“The Secret of Chimneys” is one of Christie’s earlier works (1926). A murder mystery and treasure hunt, the story is a thriller.

A young drifter finds more than he bargained for when he agrees to deliver a parcel to an English country house. Little did Anthony Cade suspect that a simple errand on behalf of a friend would make him the centerpiece of a murderous international conspiracy.

Someone would stop at nothing to prevent the monarchy’s being restored in faraway Herzoslovakia. The combined forces of Scotland Yard and the French Surete can do no better than go in circles — until the final murder at Chimneys, the great country estate that yields up an amazing secret.

For more information, go to www.albanycivic.org/shows/chimneys-radio-show/.

