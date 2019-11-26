The Arts Center is holding a lunchbox art talk regarding its current "About Light" holiday exhibit from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.

"About Light," which runs through Dec. 28 at the center's main gallery, is a community-centered group exhibit of 50 artists in different mediums on a theme that represents "light" in different interpretations, answering the question, "What is light?"

For more information, contact The Arts Center at 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/ online.

