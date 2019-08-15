'Into the Spider-Verse'

• Movie: From left: Peni (voiced by Kimiko Glen), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), and Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage) in a scene from "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." The Oscar winner for best animated film shows Friday at about 8:30 p.m. in Sweet Home's Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave. The movie and popcorn are free; other food and beverages will be available for purchase in the concession area. Information: https://www.sweethomeor.gov/community/page/movies-park-2.