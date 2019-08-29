Friday: 'Solo' outside
• Movie: The Harrisburg Summer Sounds Movie series shows "Solo," director Ron Howard's "Star Wars" spinoff, at dusk Friday at the Riverfront Park Gazebo, First and Smith streets, Harrisburg. It's free. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/summer-sounds-movies.
Saturday: Cider pressing
• Event: The Thompson's Mills State Heritage site, 32655 Boston Mill Drive, Shedd, is hosting a cider pressing on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until the apples run out). For a donation, you can take home half-gallon containers of cider. Information: http://bit.ly/2ZvgK9f
Wednesday: 'Little Shop'
• Movie: Frank Oz directed the 1986 big-screen version of the Broadway musical "Little Shop of Horrors," about a meek flower shop assistant (Rick Moranis) and a bloodthirsty plant. It shows Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis. Admission is $5. Information: http://bit.ly/2Hs5H6o
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bigfoot Grille — 2nd Street Guitars, 6 p.m.
Bluebird Hill Cellars — Pinot on the Patio: Craig Sorseth & Tom West, 5 p.m., $30.
Bombs Away Cafe — RIKKHA, 9 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — John Shipe, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Hank & Bill Shreve, blues, 6 p.m. $10.
Favorite Mistake Sportsbar — Kickstar “Light,” acoustic show, 8 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Trivia Night, 6 p.m.
Paint & Wine Corvallis — Sasquatch acrylic with Brandie, 6 p.m. $39.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library $2 a Bag Used Book Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. All books $2 per bag week of Aug.-30, bags provided. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Family Garden Cookout Night: Lentil Lettuce Wraps, 5:30 p.m., Sage Garden, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Create lentil lettuce wraps. Gather ingredients from the garden and try different lentil varieties. Cost: $10 adults; $7 children. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/32jSO6D
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
A Bene Placito Chamber Winds Summer Concert: "Landscapes and Locales," 7 p.m, United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany. “Landscapes and Locales,” with inspirations from all over the world. Concert will feature “Belle Epoque” by Julio Medaglia; “Landscapes by Daniel Baldwin; “Air Arae” by Heinrich Molbe; a Trio by Francois Devienne; and music by Madeleine Dring. Admission: $10 suggested donation at the door. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/508139256621741/.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — The Regrettis, 9:30 p.m. $5.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — 4 on the Floor: DJs Jaapur + RolliPolli + Arii Mas + Spacey, 10 p.m., $5.
Downtown Dog — The Leisure Tones, laid back variety, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Fridays, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — It’s Not Rocket Surgery, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Bakehouse — Plant & Paint the Pots Night, 5 p.m., $30.
Marks Ridge Winery — Dorian Micheal, fingerstyle guitar, 7 p.m. $10.
Peacock Tavern — Groove, hip hop, rock, electro pop, 10 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library $2 a Bag Used Book Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. All books $2 per bag week of Aug. 26-30, bags provided. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. Information: 541-258-4919.
Port Nassau: Tortuga Nights, 10 a.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Weekend-long pirate-themed event for people 21 and over. Cost: $35 preregistration; $40 at the gate; $30 parking. Information/registration: https://sblegacybay.com/tortuga/.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Digital Life: Hidden Information Online, Part 2, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Public Library, Main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Workshop focuses on aspects of digital information and how it affects our lives. Learn strategies for finding information you cannot find in a Google search. Bring a computer or use one at the library. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/digital-life/.
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., corner of Highways 228 and 99E, Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://www.cityofhalsey.com/upcoming.htm.
Summer Sounds Movies: “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” begins at dusk, Riverfront Park Gazebo, First and Smith streets, Harrisburg. Han Solo meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian years before joining the rebellion in director Ron Howard’s “Star Wars” spinoff. Free. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/summer-sounds-movies.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Roma Ransom, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — J Mac & Steve, folk, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Gypsy’s Mariposa del Fuego: Butterfly of Fire, 7 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — Labor Day Open House, 12 to 5 p.m.
Nectar Creek — Flatt Stanley Incident, acoustic country folk, 7 p.m.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — The Hideaways + Albert Nicholas, 7 p.m.
MORE
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays July through August, Ralston Park, 925 Park St. Locally grown fruits, vegetables and plants, locally made products, art, food vendors and entertainment. Information: ldamainstreetmanager@gmail.com or www.lebanondowntown-farmersmarket.org.
Port Nassau: Tortuga Nights, 10 a.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Weekend-long pirate-themed event for people 21 and over. Cost: $35 preregistration; $40 at the gate; $30 parking. Information/registration: https://sblegacybay.com/tortuga/.
SafeHaven Open House, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., SafeHaven, 32220 Old Highway 34, Tangent. Tours, adoption specials, games and crafts for the kids, car wash and barbeque, local vendors and raffle. Free. Information: https://safehavenhumane.org/open-house-2019/.
Dungeons and Dragons Workshop, noon to 3 p.m., Lebanon Community Library, 55 Academy St. For ages 13 and older, workshop will teach the game to new players and refresh the skills of experienced gamers. Free. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/dungeons-and-dragons-workshop.
Thompson’s Mills Cider Pressing, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thompson’s Mills State Heritage Site, 32655 Boston Mill Drive, Shedd. Come early for apple cider pressing before apples run out. For a donation, take home half-gallon containers filled with apple cider. Information: http://bit.ly/2ZvgK9f
Historic Homes Trolley Tour, 12:45 p.m., Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Guided driving tour of historic homes in and around downtown Corvallis. Tour runs for 90 minutes. Reservations recommended. Free. Information/reservation: 541-757-1544 or 1-800-334-8118.
Festival English Country Dancing, 3:01 to 5:01 p.m., Pioneer Park, Pioneer Park Road, Brownsville. An afternoon of English dancing. For ages 11 and up. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2MEvhcB
Bollywood Under the Stars, 5 p.m., The Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea HIghway. An evening of dancing and music when the garden of flowering herbs is at its most fragrant. Dinner, dancing, with entertainment by Bollywood Dreams, with optional campout, breakfast included. Cost: $75 dinner and dancing; $100 camping, dinner, dancing and breakfast. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2ZyYIPc
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — Labor Day Open House, noon to 5 p.m.
MORE
Medicinal Plant Tours, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Kings Valley Gardens U-Pick Blueberries, 23719 Tatum Lane, Kings Valley. Two tours led by Laurel Buley of Rambling Rose botanicals. Music performed by Andrea and songwriter Tom Maker along with Blueberry Tart. Iced herbal tea and kombucha while picnicking. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/30GaNnl
Port Nassau: Tortuga Nights, 10 a.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Weekend-long pirate-themed event for people 21 and over. Cost: $35 preregistration; $40 at the gate; $30 parking. Information/registration: https://sblegacybay.com/tortuga/.
Making Wildlife Memories, 1 p.m., William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Monroe. Learn how to record experiences at the refuge, by creating a wildlife memory box using recycled materials. For children and adults, materials provided. Reservation requested. Free. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2ZvyahO
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Silo Dance, 2 p.m., part of the annual Labor Day campout. Potluck at 6 p.m. 35930 Providence School Road, Lebanon. Call 503-949-4693 for information or go to www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Acapella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
MONDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Yoga & Beer, 6 p.m. $15
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Red Room Residency, 7 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — Labor Day Open House, 12 to 5 p.m.
MORE
Dollar Days Labor Day Swim, 1 to 4 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, Otter Beach, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. A special price for Labor Day. Cost: $1 per person, all ages welcome. Information: https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/osborn/page/special-events.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m., Free.
Schmizza Pizza House — Detectives Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays June through Sept., City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
Monroe Farmers Market, 4 p.m., Off Highway 99W across from the library. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Every Tuesday during the summer months. Information: https://ci.monroe.or.us/monroe-area-events-and-activities/.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog- and children-friendly event. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/33w41Ch
Darkside Cinema Sci-Fi Extravaganza: "Bela Lugosi Meets a Brooklyn Gorilla," 6 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St. Science fiction horror-comedy classic. Ygal Kaufman curates. Doors open at 6 p.m., for vintage drive-in ads and other treats with feature showing beginning at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Admission: $5. Visit https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Pineway Public Restaurant — Country Western Wednesday, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Back to School Vegan Potluck, 6 p.m., call 541-971-1480 for location. Bring a favorite plant-based/vegan lunch dish, no meat, fish, dairy, eggs or honey, to share. All are welcome. Frances Carpenter, founder of Eden’s Way to Health, will demonstrate her children’s favorite lunch item. Free. Information: 541-908-3619.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Majestic Playwright’s Lab, meets first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Playwrights can present, share and discuss their new plays with other playwrights, actors, directors and community members. Information: majestic.org.
“Little Shop of Horrors” Wednesday at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A meek flower shop assistant, a bloodthirsty plant and a budding love interest add up to a comic musical adventure in the 1986 film version of the musical. Rick Moranis stars; Frank Oz directed. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Hs5H6o
Hilltop Big Band, 7 p.m. Central Park, 650 NW Monroe, Corvallis. The Hilltop Big Band, featuring Sherri Bird on Piano and vocals, will perform jazz, swing, Latin and rock selections. Free. Information: http://www.hilltopbigband.com/gigs-2018/.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing, 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Burst’s Chocolates — For the Love of Wine & Chocolate, wine and chocolate pairings, 5 to 7 p.m., $25.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Suggestions only Improv, 9:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Annual Barbizon Brownsville Paintout, 10 a.m., Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. The Barbizon school of 19th century painters were part of an art movement towards realistic plein air and loose brushwork. This is a call to artists in the area to join in a “paint-out” in the Barbizon spirit. Information/registration: http://brownsvilleart.org/?tribe_events=annual-barbizon-brownsville-paintout-sept-5-6.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Artist Talk: Levant Karayalim, noon, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Conversation with artist Karaylim, whose three-dimensional wall hangings, made from repurposed materials, combine vibrant color with bold black-and-white contrasting geometric shapes. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2MJ8yMo
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Family Garden Cookout Night: Harvest of the Month Meal, 5:30 p.m., Sage Garden, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Celebrate the last days of summer with a fresh garden meal. Cost: $10 adults; $7 children. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/30MVVDK
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Junk Art Display, July through August, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Annual community art exhibit, showcasing all the creative things that can be done with objects that will inevitably end up in landfills. Information: Cheryl Haworth, 541-990-2712, or visit the center.
Art Faculty Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Oct. 2, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features works of current faculty, showcasing an array of styles and approaches to creating art, with work in photography, painting, drawing, mixed media, printmaking and video Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
“Drawing in the Northern Eye” exhibit, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Sept. 30. The Little Gallery at OSU, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A series of poems and photographs by Oregon State University Professor Joseph Ohmann Krause. Inspired by the work of Danish painter Vilhelm Hammershøi, Krause wrote the poems, later creating the photographs in an effort to express the northern light conveyed in Hammershøi’s works.
“Tradition Turns Contemporary” A Quilt County exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Sept. 23, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Exhibit honors the rich history of quilt-making, reinterpreting it through contemporary visual language and materials. Fiber artists Dorothy McGuiness, Jennifer Salzman and Ann Kresge,explore the essence of quilt-making. Free. https://theartscenter.net/tradition-turns-contemporary/.
“Deep Roots of Shapes” exhibit, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays; 3:30 to 5 p.m., third Thursday of the month, through Sept. 6, Strand Gallery, Oregon State University, 170 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Paintings and sculptures by artist Robert Schlegel explore observations of agricultural structures using mixed media artworks on paper and assemblage sculptures from found materials. Free. Information: https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/robert-schlegel-exhibit-display-osu%E2%80%99s-strand-agriculture-hall-through-september-6.
Fiber Fun Display, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday through August, The Living Rock Studios, 911 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Many different types of fiber art on display, including weavings, hand-spun yarn, and other fiber creations. Weaving and spinning demonstrations. Admission: $3 donation. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheLivingRockStudios/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Exhibit: “Boundaries,” 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Sept. 21, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Exhibition produced by Oregon quilters from the Studio Art Quilt Associates. Free, donations welcome. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/visit/calendar/quilt-exhibition-opening-reception.
Exhibit: “Now and Then Drawings” by Jonathan Bucci, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, through Sept. 16, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe, Corvallis. Local artist Jonathan Bucci works on drawings “now and then” as part of the present and the past and how the two can co-exist. An examination of how events can be viewed differently over time. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ceiartworks/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Lake Oswego Art Show: “The Book of Unknown Americans,” 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 4-30, Scio Public Library, 38597 NW First Ave. Art show inspired by the novel, “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henriquez. Read the book, view the art. Book giveaway begins Aug. 19, available while supplies last. Free. Information: www.isciosource.com/event-bulletin-board.html.
“Embracing Imperfection: Celebrating the Inner Complex Grace of Trees,” 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Sept. 30, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Artist John Selker, a professor of biological and ecological engineering, exhibits a series of hand-turned wood bowls. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/woodshop-projects.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to Artists: Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Call to Artists: First Annual Philanthropic Achievement Awards for Benton Community Foundation. Deadline to submit designs: Sept. 1; deadline for completed work if selected: Nov. 4. Call for submission of artwork and designs that can be executed as 10 matching artworks for a total of 10 similar awards. Size of free-standing sculptural work should be roughly 6x6x6. Selected artist will receive $2,500. Information: https://theartscenter.net/call-to-artists-benton-county-foundation/ or email hester@theartscenter.net.
