ELCA plans invitation-only commencement

East Linn Christian Academy will host an invitation-only commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 6, for the 27-member class of 2020.

The event will cap a challenging second semester for the school, which quickly moved to online learning in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Salutatorian Christian Wilson said the academic part of the transition was fairly simple.

“It was different being home and all, but it wasn’t awful. At our school we’ve been using Chromebooks for the last three or four years so we already had some online systems going,” Wilson said. “So when we didn’t have school at the school, it wasn’t awful, it was pretty easy, actually. I kind of liked it. I could get all my work done pretty quick and then have some free time.”

Valedictorian Susannah Cray agreed that the classroom transition was less difficult than the lack of personal interaction with fellow students and teachers.

“We already had a pretty good foundation for online at East Linn because we used Google classroom to do work,” Cray said.

She earned the honor of being named valedictorian by posting a 4.0 grade-point average, edging Wilson, who finished with a 3.9 GPA. That wasn’t specifically her goal when she entered East Linn Christian.

“It wasn’t so much that I decided I was going to be valedictorian to begin with. It was more that I always tried to get straight A’s. I tried to do things as well as I could, but then I kind of realized that was where that was taking me and it did become a goal,” Cray said.