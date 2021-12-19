Editorial: Roses and raspberries

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

•RASPBERRIES to the Corvallis School District for switching gears on math instruction.

To even out inequities in learning, such as students of color not performing at the same level as their peers, the district has started de-tracking math classes in grades K-7. Students of the same grade will be kept together in heterogeneous learning groups so they are all ready for algebra in the eighth grade. From there, they will have the option to enroll in higher-level math courses if they choose.

The district also will deemphasize rote memorization at the elementary and middle school levels.

We realize that it’s difficult to meet the needs of every student at every level. But the changes leaves us concerned that talented students aren’t going to be able to excel, nor will underachieving students be lifted up.

Again, pulling back top performers doesn’t mean that students who are failing will thrive.

And rote memorization also seems particularly valuable for math. This is true even in an age where nearly every adult carries a calculator on them in the form of a cellular phone. Knowing your times tables is valuable, as are streamlined math methods, such as calculating percentages.

It’s admirable that the Corvallis School District has noticed that there’s a trend and they’re trying to help students, and particularly minority students. It’s good to investigate the problem. But we’re unsure if this is the best solution.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Parents of means will make sure their children are able to get advanced instruction from tutors outside of the regular school day. High achievers from disadvantaged backgrounds, regardless of their color, won’t have that option, of course.

Plenty of parents are upset with these changes – and especially so since they were essentially promised that de-tracking wouldn’t occur at the middle school level this year.

•RASPBERRIES to the Benton County Planning Commission for unanimously denying a proposal by Republic Services to expand the Coffin Butte landfill. The decision likely will be appealed.

It seems as if the commission took a politically expedient path where they listened to the people – many of whom didn’t address the relevant criteria in any meaningful way – and trusted emotional pleas that featured anecdotal evidence.

For example, many residents complained about the closure of Coffin Butte Road creating an undue burden on the surrounding area, and others complained about the noise.

Republic Services likely will spend heavily on research to come back with nearly irrefutable studies that show the traffic issue is negligible and that the decibel levels are a non-factor. Nearby Highway 99W probably creates far more noise. That one guy on your street with a gas-powered leaf blower at 8 a.m.? Him too.

We’re not sure how Republic Services will address the smell issue with data, but longtime Albany residents — or Tillamook locals — might chuckle at this perceived plight.

This process probably will drag on for years until it’s eventually decided by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals, and then perhaps the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

And we remind our readers that if the Coffin Butte expansion is rejected, our trash still has to go somewhere. That somewhere is more than 200 miles away in the Columbia River Gorge, and the process of repeatedly hauling it there, besides being not particularly environmentally friendly, will jack up garbage and recycling bills here in the mid-valley.

•ROSES to mid-valley residents who left a legacy for our area, but passed away in 2021.

We will be compiling a list of these individuals that will run in this space on New Year’s Eve.

This memorial editorial has become a sort of annual tradition for our newspapers. If you have a resident of Linn or Benton County, or Jefferson, who you’d like to nominate, please send an email to kyle.odegard@lee.net.

The list won’t be comprehensive of course, because there are far too many people who have made our communities a better place. But we’ll include the names of about 20 residents who served our area, or those who can inspire us, as we head into 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0