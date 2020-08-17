Duo brings joy to the veterans' home

When Dave Cutter was in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1971 he served as a hospital corpsman, taking care of fellow sailors who had been injured.
Today, he continues to take care of his fellow veterans as a volunteer at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.
Cutter, 71, and Lucy, his trained therapy dog, visit the home every Wednesday, bringing smiles and comfort to residents and staff alike.
Bess Broce, the volunteer coordinator at the home, said the duo has become an important part of the weekly routine.
“Dave and his dogs have been with us almost two years. He’s been here with us long enough to build a really great rapport with our veterans and the spouses. They remember his face, they remember the dogs, It’s a feeling of comfort he brings every time he comes in,” Broce said. “He is here every Wednesday, so they have something to look forward to, which is important right now.”
Cutter has always been a dog lover, but after retiring at the end of 2015, he was looking for new ways to stay involved. He serves as a volunteer at the Oregon Coast Aquarium and is a scuba diving team leader, but there was still something missing.
When he learned about Joys of Living Assistance Dogs in Salem, he was intrigued. The organization has training programs for both assistance dogs and therapy dogs.
“It’s something I felt I wanted to do. You’ve got to give back some way,” Cutter said.
He first went through the therapy dog training program with Ike, who grew to be a 160-pound Landseer European Continental Type. Unfortunately, Ike had been poorly treated as a puppy before Cutter took him in as a rescue dog and his physical injuries shortened his life.
But Cutter was already prepared and had welcomed Ike’s half-sister, Lucy, into his home as a puppy. Before Ike died this spring, Cutter alternated with the two dogs on his weekly visits to the home.
“What we do has been altered dramatically by COVID, of course. Prior to that, we would go inside and visit the folks either in their room or in the common areas. They could spend time with the dogs, something to brighten their day a bit,” Cutter said. “This darn COVID thing came along … I said, we can still go, we’ll just parade around outside and say hello through the windows and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
Lucy, who is 31/2 years old and has grown to 140 pounds, has a warm personality and the perfect temperament for serving as a therapy dog. She has a vocabulary of more than 50 commands as well as an innate desire to please.
“She’s a lot smarter than me. She knows she’s just there to be loved on,” Cutter said. “She’s a very sweet dog. She loves people, but what’s not to love about this situation. If you put yourself into her brain, you’re going on a drive in a truck with dad, so that’s already good. When you get where you’re going, everyone you see loves me. That’s not a bad thing.”
After getting out of the service, Cutter went into the restaurant business. He and a business partner owned multiple Burger King locations in Nevada, California and Oregon.
The Oregon locations were located in and around Hillsboro, so Cutter and his wife, Becky, moved there in 1992. They later settled near McMinnville. He sold his share of the business in December 2015, but he still has a lot of friends in the food service industry and knows it has been a very difficult year for many people.
He enjoys his visits to the veterans’ home. His own experience in the U.S. Navy and his service in Vietnam help provide a common connection.
“I laughingly tell them you can’t call me a sailor. The only time in 51/2 years active I stepped on anything that floated was to visit a friend once,” Cutter said. “I think it just feels right to do. I honor and respect everyone who served. It’s a privilege and an honor to be there. The staff there is absolutely amazing.”
Broce said that in addition to his weekly visits, Cutter has a list of residents that he calls on a regular basis. Broce worked with him to make the arrangements to be on the official call list and she was amazed at the number of people he checks up on.
“They know they can count on Dave,” Broce said. “It’s been really cool, he’s just an awesome guy.”
