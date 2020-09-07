Drive-in service honors the life of teacher Anne Williams

Anne Williams’ passion for teaching and love for her family were remembered during a celebration of her life Thursday evening at Lebanon’s Cheadle Lake Park.
Hundreds of cars filled the lot at the park as family, friends, colleagues and former students gathered to pay their respects to the beloved language arts teacher at Lebanon High School.
Williams died Aug. 27 after a two-year fight with colon cancer. She was 43.
Fellow teacher Tim Rowley recalled being more than a little terrified of Williams when he began teaching at LHS. They later became friends and he saw first-hand how seriously she took their profession.
Rowley remembered telling Williams that one school day was going to be fairly light. She didn’t congratulate him on his easy day, but instead asked why he had planned it this way.
“Tim, you have a limited amount of time with these kids and every moment is a moment you could change their life. Teach on purpose, never on accident,” Rowley recalled her saying.
Those who were in attendance at the service were a testimony to Williams’ belief in the power of a teacher.
“Anne was amazing. Every one of you out there are here because she touched your life. She was a gift from God and I am so grateful for the short time I had,” Rowley said.
Kathleen Ramirez, Williams’ sister-in-law, also spoke at the celebration. She remembered her first encounter with Williams.
“I instantly liked her. She was super smart, quick witted and sarcastic,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said it wasn’t an obvious match between Anne and her brother, Bryan. He rode a Harley Davidson while Williams was a trivia expert and a former speech and debate state champion.
But their marriage gave Williams the opportunity to expand her horizons. She embraced the motorcycle lifestyle, learned how to ride and even got a motorcycle of her own, which Ramirez knows must have amazed Williams’ students.
Williams grew up in Portland and attended Reynolds High School. After graduation, she attended Western Oregon University, where she earned her teaching degree.
There was never any question of Williams’ career plans, Ramirez said, adding that two of her grandparents were school teachers.
“Anne decided in middle school that she wanted to be a language arts teacher,” Ramirez said.
Williams was hired by Lebanon High School in 1998. She was a teacher at the school for 23 years, and was recognized as the 2017 Educator of the Year at the Lebanon Distinguished Service Awards.
Williams received this award in the spring of 2018. Just a few months later, she received her diagnosis. Surgery and follow-up treatment did not allow her to teach that year, but she remained in very close contact with her fellow teachers and students.
Williams attended all of the sporting events she could and regularly gave motivational speeches to the various Warrior squads. At the beginning of that baseball season, Williams threw out the first pitch of the opening game.
For a time in the summer of 2019, it looked like Williams might be cancer-free. Unfortunately, the disease returned just a couple of months later.
Still, she made the decision to return to the classroom for the 2019-20 school year.
“What kind of person gets told they have a year and decides to work and not just any job, but teaching,” asked Rowley. “Anne never planned on anything but living. She never planned on anything but tackling every day and taking every moment.”
Ramirez said that in Williams’ final weeks, after she had begun to receive hospice care, her primary concern was for her friends and family. She wanted to make sure that they were OK, Ramirez said.
Ramirez treasures the conversations they had during this final window.
“I am so thankful for the time we got to spend together,” Ramirez said.
Williams was at peace with the life she had lived and was thankful for her husband, Bryan, and their son, Jack.
“She told me, ‘I was meant to teach in Lebanon. I was meant to marry Brian. And I was meant to have Jack. These have been my favorite joys of my life, and I couldn’t ask for a better life,’” Ramirez said.
The service concluded with a slideshow of photographs from Williams’ life which were projected on the large screen set up at Cheadle Lake Park this summer for the drive-in movie series. The service was broadcast to the cars using the FM transmitter system.
A scholarship in Williams’ name has been established at Lebanon High School.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!