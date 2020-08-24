Drive-in movie series will wrap up this weekend

The final weekend of drive-in movies at Cheadle Lake Park will feature showings of “Jumanji: The Next Level” on Friday and Saturday night.
Tickets are available at drivein-lebanon.com but demand is high and the number of spaces available is limited.
Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake Park was launched this summer as a joint fundraiser and community event by the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam.
The series ran over four weekends in July and featured showings of “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” “Men in Black International,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
As that schedule concluded, the two nonprofits handed the program over to 360 Events Northwest, which is operated by Scott and Jill Ingalls.
“At Ingalls and Associates 360 Events, we produce events and we’ve had most of our events canceled. So, of course, we’re looking for anything we can do to keep events going,” said Jill Ingalls. “It’s a little bit good for our soul to do it and if we can have everybody make a little money on it, that would be great. Keeping it going through the end of the month for the community super important.”
The series continued in August with the documentary “Welcome Home: An Honor Flight Story” and the animated film “Onward.”
Ingalls said attendance was down for “Onward” mostly because of the unexpected continuation of the event and the short timeline for publicizing the movie. She said ticket sales for “Jumanji: The Next Level” have been very strong.
Rebecca Grizzle, executive director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam will each net about $9,000 from the event.
This is a helpful boost for both organizations, but falls well short of the proceeds from annual events such as the Brewfest which have been canceled due to COVID-19.
“Both of us felt like it was much more about goodwill to the city and if we could put some money on our bottom line it was good for the businesses and good for the kids,” Grizzle said.
Grizzle felt the best part of the series was seeing different generations attend the movies together.
“The way Kris (Latimer) was able to get the screen set up with the old Motor Vu sign from the Lebanon Community Foundation and seeing a generation, or generations, being able to present the nostalgia of drive-ins to their kids. You just don’t get to do that anymore and that was probably the most fun to see,” Grizzle said.
Latimer said it was a great way for the Boys & Girls Clubs to stay connected with the community.
“We thought it was great. A lot of families came out and had fun. My staff that was out working at the event saw a lot of kids we aren’t seeing on a regular basis right now,” Latimer said. “Everything was well-attended and everyone who attended was so polite and nice, it was pretty cool.”
Even though the series went well, it is unlikely to return. To a great extent, Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake Park was only possible because of the number of other events which were called off.
These cancellations opened up space at Cheadle Lake Park, which would have otherwise been booked for other events. The movie screen was available because other festivals, such as the Oregon Jamboree, didn’t need it.
But for this summer of limited entertainment options, Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake Park was a popular option.
“People are so eager to get out of the house. There’s real mental health issues with as much as people have been shut in. For them to have something to get out and do with their family was really great to see,” Grizzle said.
Grizzle and Latimer thanked their community partners for making the movies possible. These include: Ram Trucking, Udell Engineering, The Rick Franklin Corporation, Buck’s Sanitary Services, Cascade Sound and Stage Lighting, Pape, and the City of Lebanon. The series was sponsored by Bender Mechanical Services and Weyerhaeuser Santiam.
