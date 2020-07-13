Drive-in movie series opens at Cheadle Lake Park

The drive-in movie experience has returned to Lebanon 17 years after the beloved Motor-Vu Drive-In was closed for good.
Families packed into their vehicles on Friday and Saturday night to watch The Angry Birds 2 Movie at Cheadle Lake Park. These were the first of seven movie nights planned this summer at the park in a joint fundraiser organized by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam and the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.
Brittany Shreve brought her children Karen, 8, and Dominic, 4, and they were joined by her mother, Valerie Jensen. Shreve and her children moved to Sweet Home four months ago from Wyoming.
“We’ve been sitting here through the coronavirus just cooped up in the house, trying to do our own thing,” Shreve said. “We have kids that need to come out and meet new people, new friends, A community thing like this is perfect.”
Jensen said it was important to support the event to help out the Boys & Girls Clubs.
“It’s part of the community,” Jensen said.
Kris Latimer, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam, said opening weekend was a great success with strong turnout.
“t was amazing. I think everybody had a great time. It was really neat to see so many families out, enjoying themselves and children experiencing the magic of the drive-in,” Latimer said.
Ben and Jennifer Pulliam brought their son, Henry, 5, so that he could share the drive-in experience.
“Gives us something to do. There’s not a whole lot open right now. You can’t go see a movie in the theater. And I kind of miss having the drive-in,” Ben Pulliam said.
He grew up in Lebanon and attended many showings at the Motor-Vu. Jennifer Pulliam grew up in Southern California, but moved to Lebanon in 1999 and attended the Motor-Vu regularly before it closed in 2003.
“It was just something that was fun when we were younger. You get to stay up late, you get to watch movies on a big screen in the comfort of your own car,” Ben Pulliam said, adding that this is Henry’s first time to see a drive-in movie. “There’s one in the state, maybe. I didn’t figure I’d ever get to do that. It’s nice. I’m glad they put it on.”
Jennifer Pulliam said the $20 admission per car is a good value. Organizers are also offering premium parking for $40 and VIP parking for $60.
“It’s a steal of a deal. To me it is, especially these days, getting the whole family out to do anything,” she said.
This weekend’s showings were not sold out, which was helpful, Latimer said. Those who want to attend the movies are encouraged to pre-register in advance at https://drivein-lebanon.com/.
But for this first weekend, many people bought tickets at the gate.
Latimer said they will continue to offer this option as long as space allows, but she warned that tickets for future shows, especially premium tickets, are in limited supply.
“The VIP and Premium spots are filling up and selling out fast. What we have online are all we have of those spots,” Latimer said. “For the last weekend, there are only 50 tickets remaining for that, already.”
There will be food trucks on site for the showings, but their menu is limited to beverages, snack items and hot dogs. Rebecca Grizzle, the executive director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, said they tried to bring in a wider variety of food trucks, but safety regulations and the short notice made that impossible.
Organizers are encouraging families to order curbside pickup from a local restaurant and bring their food to the park. The gates open at 7 p.m. and the movies begin at about 9:15 p.m.
Lorrie Beck and Lynet Parrish had originally planned to attend opening night with Beck’s grandson. He was unable to attend due to illness, but they showed up anyway.
Beck grew up in Portland and enjoyed going to a wide range of drive-in movies. Parrish had fewer opportunities growing up in Coos Bay.
“It was too foggy. It rained a lot and when it wasn’t raining, the wind was blowing. We didn’t have any big flat places. It’s all hilly, trees and bushes,” Parrish said of her coastal hometown.
Both Beck and Parrish work as volunteers at Riverview School and said it was important to them to support this event because it is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs.
“It’s sure a great idea for a good cause. We’re always happy to support local stuff, kids, schools, the Boys & Girls Club,” Beck said.
