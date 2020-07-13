Drive-in movie series opens at Cheadle Lake Park

The drive-in movie experience has returned to Lebanon 17 years after the beloved Motor-Vu Drive-In was closed for good.

Families packed into their vehicles on Friday and Saturday night to watch The Angry Birds 2 Movie at Cheadle Lake Park. These were the first of seven movie nights planned this summer at the park in a joint fundraiser organized by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam and the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.

Brittany Shreve brought her children Karen, 8, and Dominic, 4, and they were joined by her mother, Valerie Jensen. Shreve and her children moved to Sweet Home four months ago from Wyoming.

“We’ve been sitting here through the coronavirus just cooped up in the house, trying to do our own thing,” Shreve said. “We have kids that need to come out and meet new people, new friends, A community thing like this is perfect.”

Jensen said it was important to support the event to help out the Boys & Girls Clubs.

“It’s part of the community,” Jensen said.

Kris Latimer, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam, said opening weekend was a great success with strong turnout.

“t was amazing. I think everybody had a great time. It was really neat to see so many families out, enjoying themselves and children experiencing the magic of the drive-in,” Latimer said.

Ben and Jennifer Pulliam brought their son, Henry, 5, so that he could share the drive-in experience.

“Gives us something to do. There’s not a whole lot open right now. You can’t go see a movie in the theater. And I kind of miss having the drive-in,” Ben Pulliam said.