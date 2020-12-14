Downtown Lebanon restaurants want to offer outdoor dining

Lebanon’s downtown restaurants and bars are seeking permission from the city to expand their outdoor dining options.
Matt Cowart, owner of Conversion Brewing, represented the 14 restaurants and two bars during the Lebanon City Council’s online public meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Cowart described the difficulties facing these businesses during the latest shutdown because of COVID-19.
“The restaurant industry and bar industry has been hit really hard, possibly the hardest out of any industry from the COVID restrictions,” Cowart said. “A lot of them made it through the first bit OK. This second round of restrictions starting with the two-week freeze has really hit the small businesses specifically really, really hard.”
Cowart said the public has supported the restaurants’ takeout menus, but there is a limit to how long businesses can survive solely on this service. He noted that restaurants have been seeing the demand for takeout slow over time.
Restaurant owners expect the current public access restrictions to remain in place through January or even February. Without a way to increase their business, some downtown restaurants won’t survive this winter, Cowart said.
The restaurants are asking the city for permission to create outdoor dining opportunities. Tables could be set up on sidewalks and perhaps even in areas currently used for on-street parking.
Another option is to allow multiple establishments to work together to create seating areas in off-street parking lots.
Cowart acknowledged that this gets complicated because it involves a business operating outside of an area which it owns or leases.
“There’s a lot of hurdles to get over as far as licensing, but this all starts with the city giving us permission to be able to expand to property that we don’t own,” Cowart said.
Councilor Rebecca Grizzle said the restaurants have her support.
“I’m all for it,” Grizzle said.
Community Development Director Kelly Hart said that in Salem downtown restaurants are offering outdoor dining in parking spaces. Salem uses diagonal parking downtown, Hart said, which creates more space between the curb and the roadway.
Lebanon’s Main Street relies on parallel parking, which offers much less distance from the roadway. This would have to be taken into account, Hart said.
Ron Whitlatch, the city’s Engineering Services Director, said using Main Street parking spaces is also more complicated because the Oregon Department of Transportation has jurisdiction. The side streets are owned by the city of Lebanon, which would simplify the process of adapting these parking spaces.
But Whitlatch believes outdoor dining can be allowed.
“It’s definitely doable,” he said.
Councilor Michelle Steinhebel asked Cassie Cruze, the Main Street Manager for the Lebanon Downtown Association, if the retail businesses had been asked for their input on the potential loss of parking spots.
Cruze said one possibility is to use just one or two parking spots for each restaurant so there shouldn’t be a great impact on parking. She added that retailers understand the crucial role that restaurants play in bringing customers downtown and want these businesses to survive.
Mayor Paul Aziz said the proposal has the city’s support and directed city staff to work with Cowart and Cruze, to create specific plans for each establishment.
“I believe, if I’m mistaken please correct me if I’m wrong,the council is pretty much in agreement this is something that we would love to see as long as it can be done safely, as long as it can be properly,” Aziz said.
Councilor Jason Bolen asked if CARES Act funding or other COVID-related funds could be used to help with the transition to outdoor dining. These funds could be helpful in acquiring tents or heaters for these spaces, Bolen said.
City Manager Nancy Brewer said she thinks it is possible that these funds can be used.
“I certainly think that’s something we can look into and see if we can make that happen,” Brewer said.
