Downtown Lebanon restaurants want to offer outdoor dining

But Whitlatch believes outdoor dining can be allowed.

“It’s definitely doable,” he said.

Councilor Michelle Steinhebel asked Cassie Cruze, the Main Street Manager for the Lebanon Downtown Association, if the retail businesses had been asked for their input on the potential loss of parking spots.

Cruze said one possibility is to use just one or two parking spots for each restaurant so there shouldn’t be a great impact on parking. She added that retailers understand the crucial role that restaurants play in bringing customers downtown and want these businesses to survive.

Mayor Paul Aziz said the proposal has the city’s support and directed city staff to work with Cowart and Cruze, to create specific plans for each establishment.

“I believe, if I’m mistaken please correct me if I’m wrong,the council is pretty much in agreement this is something that we would love to see as long as it can be done safely, as long as it can be properly,” Aziz said.

Councilor Jason Bolen asked if CARES Act funding or other COVID-related funds could be used to help with the transition to outdoor dining. These funds could be helpful in acquiring tents or heaters for these spaces, Bolen said.