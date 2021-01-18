Dining in Strawberry Plaza

The city of Lebanon has granted Conversion Brewery permission to set up a seating tent for customers in Strawberry Plaza.

Owner Matt Cowart requested use of the city park for outdoor seating as what he calls a “last-ditch effort” to keep his restaurant afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just felt that it would be more beneficial for the public for us to use the space in Strawberry Plaza that is currently not being used in the winter time rather than try to take up space on the sidewalks or alleys,” Cowart said in a presentation to the city council during its session on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Cowart previously spoke on behalf of the city’s restaurants during the December council session, requesting that these establishments be allowed to create outdoor dining spaces. Restaurants have not been allowed to seat customers since early December due to the enhanced social distancing requirements imposed by Gov. Kate Brown.

The city granted that earlier request and restaurants are working to turn some parking spaces and sidewalk areas into covered dining areas. One example which is already in use is at Gametime SportsBar & Grill, where tents have been set up out front on both the sidewalk and in the parking lot.