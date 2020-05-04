Death notices

Gary D. Coakley, 77, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, April 29, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Christine R. Wright, 78, died Thursday, April 30, in Lebanon. To leave condolences please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Randy Robert Sloniecki, 59, passed away Friday, May 1, in Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
William "Bill" Joseph Pylypow, 74, died Friday, May 1, in Albany. Please leave your condolences at www.hustonjost.com.
