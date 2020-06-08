Death notices

Charles “Fred” Fredrick Massey, 79, died on Sunday, June 7 in Albany. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon. A funeral service will be held on the following day, Friday, June 12, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Please leave your condolences for his family at www.hustonjost.com.
Will Smith, 76, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, June 7, in Portland. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Carol Eileen Hagle, 82, of Sweet Home, died Thursday, June 4. Services are pending at Weddle Funeral Service in Lebanon.
John “Bill” William Latimer, 81, died on Thursday, June 4 in Albany. You can leave condolences for his family at www.hustonjost.com.
John C. Yates, 72, of Cascadia, died Thursday, June 4, at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home (www.hustonjost.com) is handling arrangements.
Alberta Rose Badger, 89, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, June 2, in Lebanon. Services will be held at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.
