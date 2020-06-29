Death notices

Helen Josephine Mattison, 91, passed away on Friday, June 26, in Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Clark P. Brean, 65, passed away on Sunday, June 21, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Matthew Stocking, 44, of Lebanon, passed away on June 19 in Portland. If you wish to honor him, please, instead of flowers, give a gift in his name to an organization that helps those in need. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Barbara Jean Whipple, 83, of Lebanon passed away Saturday, June 27. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel (www.sweethomefuneral.com) is handling arrangements.
