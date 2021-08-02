COVID layoff leads to new business

Kim Jorgensen lost her job early in the pandemic.
She was the operations manager for a medical transport company which saw its daily calls greatly reduced as the healthcare system postponed non-essential appointments to focus on COVID-19.
With dozens of employees and no idea how long the slowdown would last, the company closed its doors.
Jorgensen, 47, turned that loss into an opportunity. Building on her lifelong love of antiques, she has opened Stumpwater Vintage Antiques & Unique Collectibles at 660 S. Main Street in downtown Lebanon, next to Barsideous Brewing and the Kuhn Cinema.
Jorgensen started reselling antique items about three years ago. She began by selling online and then opened booths in other shops and flea markets.
“When COVID happened I ended up losing my job, my normal job, and I was like ‘You know, I’m just going to do this full time,’” Jorgensen said.
She signed a lease for the space in November 2020 and the shop officially opened in February. But with many of the social distancing rules still in place, foot traffic was slow to build. As those restrictions were lifted this summer, foot traffic began to increase as both Lebanon residents and people passing through town discovered the shop.
The first question many ask is how the shop was given its distinctive name. Jorgensen said she wanted a name which was unique and which honored her roots, especially her grandmother.
“On the East Coast, people call moonshine stumpwater. But my grandma and her family, they always called instant coffee stumpwater. So it was something that stuck in my head from a kid,” Jorgensen said. “We always thought it was funny.”
Her love for these items began in her grandmother’s kitchen. By necessity and habit, her grandmother lived frugally, slowly collecting the things she needed and using them for as long as possible. Years later, Jorgensen started seeing items from her childhood begin showing up in collector’s shops.
Jorgensen said she keeps prices reasonable in her shop because she wants customers to be able to connect with these same memories in their lives.
“I want people to be able to afford stuff that gives them a good memory and not for a super high price. I don’t want them to have to break the bank to get something their grandma had,” Jorgensen said.
She knows that her items are marked lower than other shops because vendors from Portland and San Francisco have made multiple stops at her location. Jorgensen said she doesn’t mind because she is pricing items for the Lebanon market. Similar shops in urban areas have to charge much more for these items because they pay much higher rent.
Stumpwater Vintage carries a wide range of items, with Jorgensen finding and purchasing every single piece. When the shop isn’t open she is on the road visiting estate sales and flea markets.
Finding a forgotten treasure is very satisfying.
“I really like doing this. I have a little bit of everything,” Jorgensen said. “It can be everything from furniture, artwork, I do linens, dishware, glass stuff, collectible figurines. It’s a little bit of everything.”
Some of her items date back over 100 years and nothing is newer than the 1970s. The majority of items are from the 1940s through the 1960s.
Jorgensen also accepts requests. Customers can leave a card identifying a specific item they’re seeking and she will keep an eye out during her travels.
“Not everyone has time to do this,” she said.