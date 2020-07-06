Couple celebrate 73rd anniversary

Russel and Donna Van Beek’s great romance nearly died before it ever got going.

Their relationship began during World War II with a series of letters. Donna lived in Hoquiam, Washington, near the shores of Grays Harbor.

Russel suffered a severe injury while serving with the United States Army in the China/Burma theater. His brother, Norm, asked Donna, who was 15 years old at the time, if she would write to him while he was in the hospital.

“We exchanged letters about three or four times, I guess,” Donna remembered before beginning the story of their first big fight. “I always used his return address on the envelope I received because I knew with the army, he’d always be here, there and someplace else. He was always being transferred from one hospital to another. One time he wrote me back a snotty little letter saying ‘If you can’t use the right address, don’t bother writing.’ At 15, I just cut that address off his envelope and put it in an envelope and I said ‘Here’s your address and I don’t need it.’”

Russel didn’t receive that letter until he arrived home during the Christmas holidays of 1945. His mother had it sitting on a table, waiting for him.

Despite the end of their pen pal relationship, they were still happy to meet each other by chance the following June. That meeting led to a double date to a picnic. One of Donna’s friends was going to be Russel’s date and she was all set to go with Norm.

But Donna changed her mind and asked her friend if she would mind switching dates. That picnic on July 4, 1946 was Russel and Donna's first date and they were married one year later on June 29, 1947.