Councilors agree on need for an interim city manager

For most of the past year, Ron Whitlatch has held two jobs for the City of Lebanon.
He has continued to serve as the head of the city’s engineering services department while also filling the role of interim city manager.
There was hope that the city could identify a new city manager this summer and take that extra pressure off Whitlatch. But after the final round of interviews with two finalists for the city manager position, city councilors determined that the right candidate had not been found and the search must begin again.
“My opinion is that we are making a huge decision, probably the biggest decision that this city council will make in our respective terms, so it’s important to not just do it quickly, but do it right,” said council president Jason Bolen. “I want to make sure that we find the right person for the job, not just the right person for right now. I think it’s important to expand the search and start again.”
While the search for a new permanent city manager continues, there was unanimous agreement that it is time to hire an interim city manager so that Whitlatch’s double duty could come to an end.
“I do feel an interim is necessary at this point,” Bolen said. “Ron helped the city out tremendously. He saved us a lot of money, if we would have hired an interim immediately we would have been paying someone from September ... on, coming on almost a year now. That decision was very financially sound for the city.”
Councilor Karin Stauder has previously expressed concern about Whitlatch continuing to serve double duty for the city.
“Ron has been absolutely incredible during this time. Even though he can do it, I don’t think it’s right that we totally rely on him. We’ve got some projects on our plate that need his 100% attention,” Stauder said. “Hire an interim until we can find a city manager that is a good fit for our community. That way we’re not feeling rushed and we have that time and make the correct decision for the community.”
Councilor Michelle Steinhebel also praised Whitlatch’s performance during this transitional time which has also included a worldwide pandemic.
“I think we just need someone at this point to lessen the burden we’ve put on our in-house interim city manager,” Steinhebel said of Whitlatch. “He’s done amazing so far … but you don’t want someone to feel they’re overwhelmed.”
The City of Lebanon has hired the Prothman consulting firm to help lead the search for a new city manager. Bolen said Prothman relationships with individuals who could serve as an interim city manager.
Bolen said this is not the only option and that ICMA (the International City/County Management Association), the SDAO (Special Districts Association of Oregon), and the League of Oregon Cities could also provide candidates for the interim post.
The Lebanon City Council will hold an online session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8. A discussion of the city manager search will be held in an executive session following the public meeting. To view the public portion of the session, go online: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hj64BxK2eZc.
