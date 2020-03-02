LAFTA grant information incorrect: A story in the Feb. 26 edition included an inaccurate summary of a grant request by the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts. LAFTA has applied for a grant from the Oregon Community Foundation and that request has made it through the first round of the decision-making process. If the grant is approved, and if LAFTA meets the requirement of raising at least half of the total project funds, then a grant of up to $22,200 may be awarded toward the total cost of $44,400. The funds will be used to purchase new speakers for the Lebanon High School auditorium.
CORRECTION: LAFTA grant information incorrect
