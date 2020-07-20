Cooking class moves online

For the past three years, Samaritan Health Services and the Moore Family Center at Oregon State University have offered dozens of cooking classes for families in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.

Because of COVID-19 and the restrictions that have been imposed, these classes are going to be held online this fall.

The first four-session virtual cooking class will be held starting July 28 and conclude on August 6. The class has already filled up, but families can register for future classes.

The class is sponsored by the Culinary Health Education & Fitness (C.H.E.F.) Program, which is directed by Krystal Boyechko. The sessions will be led by Julia Jacobs,

“We’re excited by the response and interested to see how it goes. We will try to follow the in-person content and flow as closely as possible,” Boyechko said.

The C.H.E.F. Program is supported by a federal grant program which is focused on rural health development. It is part of the Coast-to-Cascades Community Wellness Network.

In Lebanon, classes have been held at Lacomb School, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam and Lebanon High School. Boyechko said in the three-county area, 56 classes have been held serving 866 participants.

“The goal is to work with families to give them tools and resources to eat better and healthier,” Boyechko said.

The classes are designed to include both adults and children so they can learn together. Each class starts with a nutrition lesson which leads into a cooking demonstration.