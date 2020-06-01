COMP-NW celebrates the Class of 2020

A semester which was spent largely in online learning was punctuated with an online commencement ceremony on Friday.

Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-NW) celebrated its sixth commencement with a virtual online gathering. The ceremony was highlighted by speeches by President Daniel R. Wilson, Dean Paula Crone and board member Gene Barduson, who gave the keynote address.

Before the ceremony’s official start, there was the opportunity to watch short video messages from members of this graduating class. These greetings were filled with thankfulness to family members, spouses, friends, and members of the Lebanon community who supported them over the past four years.

Austin Layton thanked his parents and grandparents for the many sacrifices they made which allowed him to enter and then complete medical school.

“This day, this graduation is bittersweet that I can’t be with those people to acknowledge the role they played, not only these last four years but in the years preceding that,” Layton said.

When the ceremony began, Crone also noted the unusual nature of this year’s commencement, made necessary by the social distancing rules put in place due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Today marks a very special day and represents a tremendous milestone for our graduates. Even though this is not how we were planning to celebrate it, and we miss not being able to be with you in person, we are still grateful that we had the opportunity to be part of your educational journey. We are very proud of you today,” Crone said.