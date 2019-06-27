The Philomath Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with finding a missing juvenile.
According to a bulletin released by the police department, Carmella Gregor, 15, was last seen June 21. She is a white female, 5-foot-2, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes with a white stripe. She may have a large black bag with “prince” on it.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Philomath Det. Grant Moser at 541-929-6911 or grant.moser@philomathoregon.gov.
