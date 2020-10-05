 Skip to main content
Local students make OSU honor roll (Oct. 5)
Linn-Benton Community College
MARK YLEN, MID-VALLEY MEDIA

Oregon State University recently announced names of students who made the summer term scholastic honor roll.

A total of 1,207 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.

Local students on the honor roll include the following:

BENTON COUNTY

Corvallis

Maysam M. Abugrain, Sophomore, General Engineering; Shahana L. Ahmad, Senior, Marketing; Lana H. Ari, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Joshua A. Burlock, Junior, Digital Communication Arts; Brian L. Cebra, Senior, Computer Science; Natalie Charbonneau, Post Baccalaureate, Biology; Samuel B. Clark, Senior, Zoology; Emaleah G. Downer, Junior, Human Development and Family Science; Danielle P. Ellis, Senior, Psychology; Caleigh L. Firth, Junior, Business Administration; Rachelle F. Gannon, Non-Degree Graduate; Matthew E. Gilberts, Senior, Music;

Carson Gray, Non-Degree Graduate; Rami P. Hansen, Senior, Computer Science; Vanessa R. Heilmann, Senior, Natural Resources; Amity Hoffman, Post Baccalaureate, Accountancy; Edward C. Hu, Non-Degree Undergraduate, Non-Degree Science; Alexandra A. Kaiser, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Grace E. Knutsen, Junior, History; Gabriel T. Kulp, Senior, Computer Science; Abigail D. Lawrence, Junior, University Exploratory Studies; Jordan B. Learmonth, Sophomore, Horticulture; Samuel H. Leonard, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Sofia M. Letelier, Junior, Business Administration;

Bianca Mason, Senior, Liberal Studies; Sarah C. Massie, Non-Degree Undergraduate, Non-Degree Liberal Arts; Phillip M. McGraw, Junior, Liberal Studies; Quan M. Nguyen, Senior, Computer Science; Bianca Reinalda, Senior, Kinesiology; Donna Sarka, Senior, History; Devin M. Sather, Senior, Computer Science; Joshua A. Shequin, Junior, Computer Science; Lewis H. Shotton, Junior, Bioengineering; Bailey E. Steffen, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Nicholas B. Theobald, Senior, Nutrition; Rebecca L. Thompson, Senior, English; Karly J. Vial, Senior, Civil Engineering;

Matthew J. Ward, Sophomore, Nuclear Engineering; Robin H. Weis, Junior, Art.

Philomath

Dannon A. Gilbert, Junior, Computer Science; Cameron W. Howard, Senior, Kinesiology; Christopher D. Mcmorran, Non-Degree Undergraduate, University Exploratory Studies; Thelia A. Sinnett, Senior, Human Development and Family Science.

LINN

Albany

Jagjit S. Athwal, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Ashley D. Balck, Post Baccalaureate, History; Paris Demers, Junior, Anthropology; Robert O. Jacobson, Junior, Electrical Computer Engineering; Izabel S. Kickner, Non-Degree Undergraduate, Non-Degree Science; Joshua D. Klautzsch, Senior, Psychology; Hannah M. Michalek, Senior, Sociology; Kaelyn A. Rabe, Junior, Management; Hanna L. Riley, Senior, Biology; Avery D. Smith, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Emilia T. Soot, Senior, Music; Stacy B. Spellings, Post Baccalaureate, Kinesiology; Mary K. Stahl, Junior, History;

Caylan J. Stark, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Synthia D. Toney, Senior, Psychology; Jordan M. Trippett, Junior, Public Health.

Harrisburg

Danielle Pedersen, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Garrett R. Scott, Sophomore, General Engineering.

Lebanon

Sarah N. Benthimer, Senior, Environmental Sciences; Katie L. Landgren, Junior, History; Kaitlynn E. Storm, Senior, Management; Henry M. Thomas, Senior, Mechanical Engineering.

Tangent

Anna L. Alex, Senior, Animal Sciences; Devin B. Goodwin, Junior, Mathematics.

