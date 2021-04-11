Community meetings: Planning Commission to consider school district request

The Lebanon school district is seeking permission to build a new classroom and storage space for its construction program.

The proposed 40- by 60-foot structure would be built at the Lebanon Community School District's Land Lab, which is located just south of Rock Hill Drive at 31000 Land Lab.

Because the property sits outside the Lebanon city limits, the decision rests with Linn County. The school district is seeking a conditional use permit to expand the existing school structure on the site. The county planning department is accepting public comment on the application until 5 p.m. Thursday, April 15.

The Land Lab sits on 55 acres and has been used to provide agricultural and livestock education for young people since the 1960s. The site is zoned for Rural-Residential-Farm/Forest use.

City Council

A public meeting of the Lebanon City Council will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. The session will be held online and can be observed by going to: https://youtu.be/fIs2uTk4hao.

The agenda includes: