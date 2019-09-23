Praise concert to be held
Sunday evening
A praise music concert featuring the Taito Family is set for 5 p.m. Sept. 29 at First Presbyterian Church, 145 W. Ash St. in Lebanon.
The Taito Family is made up of five vocalists and musicians, all from the same family, which is from Samoa. The family sings praise music in prisons, hospitals, assisted-living facilities and large concerts. The group tours throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond.
Lebanon Library
board to meet
The Lebanon Library Advisory Board will hold a regular meeting at 4:30 pm in the Community Room of the Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy Street, on Oct. 8, 2019.
The agenda includes a presentation by the Friends of the Library on its book sales and other activities.
The meeting room is accessible to persons with disabilities. A request for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or for other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 48 hours before the meeting by contacting Kendra Antila at 541.258.4232.
Further information is available at 541-258-2633.
City council to hold
special work session
The Lebanon City Council will hold a special work session at noon Wednesday, Sept. 25 to begin discussions of the recruiting process for a new city manager.
The session will be held at the Santiam Travel Station, 750 Third Street.
Ron Whitlatch, the city's Engineering Services Director is currently serving as Interim City Manager. The position became vacant when former City Manager Gary Marks submitted his resignation on Thursday, Aug. 29.
The next regular session of the Lebanon City Council is scheduled to be held on Oct. 9.
