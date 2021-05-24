COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Summer reading

program begins

The annual summer reading program at the Lebanon Public Library begins June 1 and continues through August 19 for readers of all ages. T

Participants are invited to stop by the library to pick up a reading log or visit the library website www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library to print a copy. Participants can earn prizes while reading and families are encouraged to participate together.

The Library will be offering a variety of Take & Make activities for all ages throughout the summer months, including activities for children ages 5-14 from the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History. Kits include Power of Plants, Oregon’s Amazing Animals and Oregon’s Dino-Story. Take & Make activities are limited and are on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, call the library at 541-258-4926 or go to www.LebanonOregon.gov/library.

Hospital foundation

announces allocations