COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Summer reading
program begins
The annual summer reading program at the Lebanon Public Library begins June 1 and continues through August 19 for readers of all ages. T
Participants are invited to stop by the library to pick up a reading log or visit the library website www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library to print a copy. Participants can earn prizes while reading and families are encouraged to participate together.
The Library will be offering a variety of Take & Make activities for all ages throughout the summer months, including activities for children ages 5-14 from the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History. Kits include Power of Plants, Oregon’s Amazing Animals and Oregon’s Dino-Story. Take & Make activities are limited and are on a first come, first served basis.
For more information, call the library at 541-258-4926 or go to www.LebanonOregon.gov/library.
Hospital foundation
announces allocations
The Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees has awarded $268,219 in allocations to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital departments and off-site facilities. The allocations will go toward renovations, patient care programs and equipment.
The allocations match dollar-for-dollar the amount employees pledge in the Samaritan Employee Caring Campaign each October. Employees pledged $135,595 in the 2020 campaign and the foundation went beyond that amount with the 2021 allocations.
The Foundation also provided critical funding for programs such as the Power of Produce, the ArtsCare program, Reach Out and Read, patient support, cancer support groups and hospital clothing closets.
Learn more about Samaritan Foundation activities by visiting samhealth.org/giving.