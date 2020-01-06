Council to hear 

LCS proposal

The Lebanon City Council will meet in public session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Santiam Travel Station, 750 Third Street.

One of the first items on the agenda is a presentation from Lebanon Community Schools titled "Construction Excise Tax Presentation."

The agenda also includes the 2018/19 Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant Annual Report; a proposed amendment to the city's floodplain ordinance; and a proposed change to the planning department's public notification rules.

The council will also consider adoption of a 2020-2025 Capital Improvement Plan and hear proposed changes to the city's dangerous dog ordinance.

A copy of the meeting agenda and supplementary information is available online at: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/meetings.

Samaritan offers

class on stroke risk

Learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of a stroke, and what to do if you think a stroke is happening, at a free seminar hosted by Carrie Manley, RN, Sarah Vincent, RN and Heather Herman, FNP.

“A stroke can be debilitating or deadly, but you can significantly reduce your chances of having a stroke by making simple lifestyle changes,” said Herman. “If you have concerns about stroke or a history of stroke in your family, you will not want to miss this seminar.”

The free seminars will be held in Albany and Corvallis on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Conference Rooms 3 and 4.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Samaritan Albany General Hospital, Reimer Conference Room.

Each seminar is held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required and space is limited. To register, visit samhealth.org/BeHealthy or call toll free 855-873-0647.

