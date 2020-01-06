Council to hear
LCS proposal
The Lebanon City Council will meet in public session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Santiam Travel Station, 750 Third Street.
One of the first items on the agenda is a presentation from Lebanon Community Schools titled "Construction Excise Tax Presentation."
The agenda also includes the 2018/19 Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant Annual Report; a proposed amendment to the city's floodplain ordinance; and a proposed change to the planning department's public notification rules.
The council will also consider adoption of a 2020-2025 Capital Improvement Plan and hear proposed changes to the city's dangerous dog ordinance.
A copy of the meeting agenda and supplementary information is available online at: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/meetings.
Samaritan offers
class on stroke risk
Learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of a stroke, and what to do if you think a stroke is happening, at a free seminar hosted by Carrie Manley, RN, Sarah Vincent, RN and Heather Herman, FNP.
“A stroke can be debilitating or deadly, but you can significantly reduce your chances of having a stroke by making simple lifestyle changes,” said Herman. “If you have concerns about stroke or a history of stroke in your family, you will not want to miss this seminar.”
The free seminars will be held in Albany and Corvallis on the following dates:
- Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Conference Rooms 3 and 4.
- Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Samaritan Albany General Hospital, Reimer Conference Room.
Each seminar is held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required and space is limited. To register, visit samhealth.org/BeHealthy or call toll free 855-873-0647.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.