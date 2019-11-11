Downtown Association
to host Jingle Bell event
The Lebanon Downtown Association will hold the Jingle Bell Run/Walk fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Downtown Association is donating walk proceeds to Linn County Special Olympics of Oregon. The funds raised will benefit over 250 athletes ranging from 7 to 70 years old living across Linn County.
Volunteers are needed to stand at intersections guiding runners and at watering stations for the the 5K run. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available. If your business or group would like to participate, email ldamainstreetmanager@gmail.com.
Corvallis Clinic announces
LBCC health-care scholarship
The Corvallis Clinic Foundation and the LBCC Foundation have announced a new scholarship fund for LBCC students in health care-related programs. The two foundations worked in collaboration to establish the fund, which will generate annual scholarships to support the growing need for professionals in health care occupations.
Dr. Robert Poole and Susan Poole of Corvallis donated $10,000 to the fund through The Corvallis Clinic Foundation. Their donation was designated as a matching gift, which inspired matching funds to be raised through the LBCC Foundation.
The new scholarships will go to students pursuing a degree in health care occupations at LBCC. The college’s Healthcare Occupations Center in Lebanon trains students in nine fields, including nurses and nursing assistants, diagnostic imaging technicians, dental assistants, medical assistants, coding and reimbursement specialists, polysomnographic (sleep-study) technicians, phlebotomists, surgical technologists and occupational therapy assistants.
Submissions for the weekly community briefs can be sent to les.gehrett@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.