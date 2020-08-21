Community briefs

Lebanon library extends
public WiFi service
In an effort to assist residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lebanon Public Library is now offering exterior WiFi availability in the library parking lot.
The service is free and available to all, no library card or log-in is required. Simply select the network LIBRARY-PUBLIC. Service will be provided between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.
The library has also concluded its Summer Reading Program which had nearly 400 participants. This year's program was supported by the Siletz Tribal Charities Contribution Fund, Springbank Farms, Franz Bakery, Gillott Home Team and Friends of the Lebanon Public Library.
Business classes
offered online
The Small Business Development center is offering a new set of classes online beginning in September. The online classes include the free Going Into Business Seminars, which will be offered from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 28; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20; and from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 16.
The Business Foundations Series cost $39 per session and includes:
- Identifying Your ideal Customer, 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 29.
- Sales Strategies That Work, 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6.
- Digital Marketing Strategies, 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13.
- How to Price Your Product or Service, 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20.
- What You Must Know About Cash Flow, 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27.
The Small Business Management 1 course will also be offered. The cost is $350, with scholarships available.
There are also several courses available which provide instruction in QuickBooks. The course fee for A Guided Tour of Quickbooks is $219. The QuickBooks 1 course is $449 and QuickBooks 2 is $549.
For the full list of classes, go online to: bizcenter.org/centers/linn-benton-sbdc/our-classes/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!