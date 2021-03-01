Community briefs

LAFTA cancels

summer musical

Due to uncertainty about future COVID restrictions and potential audience limitations, the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts (LAFTA) has announced the cancellation of its summer musical "The Sound of Music."

The organization had originally began preparations for this show more than a year ago and has now had to delay those plans for the second time. The organization plans to resume public performances as soon as possible, with the possibility of a show later this year, if conditions allow.

For more information, visit the organization's website at https://lafta.webs.com/.

Barsideous owner

receives recognition

Bill Bartman of Lebanon's Barsideous Brewing has been honored as the Alignable network's 2021 Local Business Person of the Year.

The honor recognizes business leaders who have gone above and beyond to assist their peers during the COVID-19 pandemic.