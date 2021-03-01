Community briefs

LAFTA cancels
summer musical
Due to uncertainty about future COVID restrictions and potential audience limitations, the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts (LAFTA) has announced the cancellation of its summer musical "The Sound of Music."
The organization had originally began preparations for this show more than a year ago and has now had to delay those plans for the second time. The organization plans to resume public performances as soon as possible, with the possibility of a show later this year, if conditions allow.
For more information, visit the organization's website at https://lafta.webs.com/.
Barsideous owner
receives recognition
Bill Bartman of Lebanon's Barsideous Brewing has been honored as the Alignable network's 2021 Local Business Person of the Year.
The honor recognizes business leaders who have gone above and beyond to assist their peers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Lebanon’s community means a great deal to me and, like many of my peers, we have all gotten creative to overcome a number of obstacles during this tough time,” Bartman said. “I am beyond honored to receive this award and very grateful for the heartwarming support from my peers. We’re all stronger together.”