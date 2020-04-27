Community briefs

Samaritan's Boysen elected
to OHLC board of directors
Doug Boysen, president/chief executive officer of Samaritan Health Services, was recently elected to the Oregon Health Leadership Council’s (OHLC) board of directors.
Formed in 2008 at the request of Oregon’s business community, the OHLC brings together health plan, hospital and physician leaders to identify and act on cost-saving solutions that maximize efficiencies while delivering high quality patient care.
Among the Council’s current initiatives are identifying and optimizing best practices in health care delivery and transformation and facilitating the use of Alternative Payment Models as a way for Oregon’s Coordinated Care Organizations to pay for innovative and cost-effective treatment options.
ODFW reminds anglers of ban
on wild winter steelhead
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reminds anglers that fishing for wild winter steelhead is closed throughout the Santiam Basin including the North and South Santiam rivers.
Wild winter steelhead, which are listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act, have been moving into the Santiam basin in greater numbers this year than in the recent past, and prompting cautious optimism that the fish are experiencing a resurgence after dropping to an all-time low of 822 returning adult fish in 2017. Since those historically low counts ODFW has implemented measures to protect the iconic fish. As of April 19, 5,255 native winter steelhead have made it past ODFW’s fish counting station at Willamette Falls and into the upper Willamette River on their way to their spawning grounds.
