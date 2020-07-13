Community briefs

Linn Shuttle seeks
photos for bus wrap
The Linn Shuttle is getting a new bus and would like it to be wrapped with a Lebanon theme. The service has themed buses for Sweet Home, Linn County and Linn-Benton Community College, and would like to add a Lebanon bus to its service.
Photographers are invited to submit photos that could be included on the bus. If selected, photographers would receive a gift card to a local Lebanon restaurant, for dine-in or take out.
Photo ideas include Strawberry Plaza, the Strawberry Festival/Parade, the new welcome sign on the north end, Cheadle Lake, the water tower, downtown and area biking/hiking trails.
Please submit photos and inquiries to koliver@ci.lebanon.or.us, by Friday, July 17. Images should be 100 dpi, at 100%, as the photos will be 42-48 inches high and wide.
Photographers will be asked to sign a release for use of the photo on the bus, if chosen.
Samaritan to hold
Walk Run Roll virtual race
Samaritan Foundations and SamFit are partnering to present the first ever Samaritan Walk Run Roll 2020, a virtual 5K, 10K and half marathon that participants will complete at their own pace between Sept. 10-20.
Entrants who register for the virtual race by Aug. 24 will receive a unique race bib, a custom event T-shirt and a finisher’s medal. Racers will track their own distance and time to upload to the race event site.
Proceeds from the $40 entry fee will benefit Samaritan Health Services’ Patient Support Program.
A 50% discount is available to youth up to the age of 18 who are on the Oregon Health Plan managed by InterCommunity Health Network (IHN-CCO). To get a promo code, send an email to robertw@samhealth.org with name, date of birth and member number for member verification.
For more information, to register or to become a sponsor, visit samhealth.org/WalkRunRoll.
