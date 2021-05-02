COMMUNITY BRIEFS

City of Lebanon
announces closures
Lebanon city offices were closed April 30 after Linn County was placed back in the Extreme Risk category. The Senior Center will remain closed and the Municipal Court will continue to hold arraignments and trials in person or via remote access.
The Justice Center lobby will remain open, but please note that a maximum of four persons will be allowed in the lobby at one time. We ask that if any business can be done over the phone, or online, that you utilize those means and keep the lobby available
The Lebanon Public Library is reducing its hours and capacity. Maximum capacity will decrease to 25% or 50 people. Patrons are asked to make their selections as quickly as possible, and try to limit their visits to 30 minutes or less.
Curbside-only service will be available 10 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
The current hours of service beginning April 30, 2021:
- Monday – Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.
- Friday (curbside-only), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.
The library will remain closed on Sundays. Services are still available on-line and over the phone.
Masks will be required in all city offices and physical distance requirements remain in place. City Council meetings will still be held remotely.
Linn County to dedicate
new Waterloo playground
Linn County Parks & Recreation will dedicate a new playground at Waterloo County Park at 1 p.m. Thursday. The 128-acre park abuts the South Santiam River on the edge of the community of Waterloo.
Sweet Home area resident Rachel Maynard spearheaded the drive to replace the old playground that was damaged by vandals.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Parks Department is asking that anyone who would like to attend the ribbon cutting, RSVP in the subject line at www.parks@co.linn.or.us.