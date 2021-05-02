COMMUNITY BRIEFS

City of Lebanon

announces closures

Lebanon city offices were closed April 30 after Linn County was placed back in the Extreme Risk category. The Senior Center will remain closed and the Municipal Court will continue to hold arraignments and trials in person or via remote access.

The Justice Center lobby will remain open, but please note that a maximum of four persons will be allowed in the lobby at one time. We ask that if any business can be done over the phone, or online, that you utilize those means and keep the lobby available

The Lebanon Public Library is reducing its hours and capacity. Maximum capacity will decrease to 25% or 50 people. Patrons are asked to make their selections as quickly as possible, and try to limit their visits to 30 minutes or less.

Curbside-only service will be available 10 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

The current hours of service beginning April 30, 2021:

Monday – Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.

Friday (curbside-only), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.