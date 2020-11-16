Community briefs

Applications requested
for music scholarships
Applications for the Oregon Music Teachers Association’s Guthrie and Jenks music scholarships are available on the Benton Community Foundation’s website at www.bcfgives/org.
One $2,000 scholarship and two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Deadline for submissions is Feb. 5.
Deadline for manuscript and required performance, made separately, is Feb. 15.
Students graduating from high schools in Linn, Benton or Lincoln counties in 2021, as well as former graduates from these counties studying music at an institution of higher learning, may apply.
This year, organizers ask that applications be made electronically, while performance requirements must be met by videorecording.
Interviews will be conducted via Zoom on Feb. 20.
Members of the Oregon Music Teachers Association in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties will also receive applications, as will music faculty at Oregon colleges and universities.
Go to the Benton Community Foundation website for the application form and further details.
Five Days of Giving
campaign ends this week
Community Services Consortium will celebrate its 40 years of service by asking for help to serve another 40.
The nonprofit social service agency, which aims to battle poverty by offering a wide range of programs and connecting people with assistance, serves Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.
The Five Days of Giving campaign, which will run Nov. 16-20, aims to increase the group's ability to serve community members in need by way of housing, food, education and rental assistance. The need, CSC said, has increased after the wildfires that swept through the state and the ongoing pandemic.
“The scope and complexity of issues everyone is facing is beyond the ability of any one organization to address,” said Pegge McGuire, acting executive director of Community Services Consortium. “CSC, as your community action agency, is pleased to be able to help by delivering a wide range of programs as well as supporting our partners who do this critical work collaboratively. Each and every one of us is an important part of the resilience of our community.”
The program, the first agency-wide effort in the group's history, can be accessed several ways. People can give to CSC or make donations to individual programs.
For more information or to donate online, visit communityservices.us. Donations can also be mailed to Community Services Consortium, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Ste. 2A, Albany, OR 97321.
