Community briefs

Lebanon Public Library
offers curbside pickup
While the Lebanon Public Library remains closed to the public, it began offering limited access through curbside pickup to patrons beginning Monday, May 18. This practice will adhere to social distancing recommendations while still connecting patrons to necessary educational resources until the library reopens to full service.
The online e-book and audiobook collection remain available 24/7 through Library2go, Libby, and Overdrive to all patrons with cards in good standing.
Patrons can place up to 10 items on hold by calling the library at 541-258-4926 or using their online account. Once notified that their items are available, patrons can come to the main library entrance between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Patrons will call the library to let staff know they have arrived to pick up their holds, and the items will be placed on the designated pickup table outside with the patron name attached. When patrons are done with items, they may return them to either of the outdoor drop boxes. Please note: returned items will be quarantined for three days before they are checked in. Late fees will not be applied.
Walker Road closed
for sewer installation
The City of Lebanon has begun installing sewer laterals on Walker Road between Sixth and Seventh Streets. Construction began Monday, May 18, and is expected to last all week.
During construction (7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Walker Road will be closed to through traffic with detours in place. Residents in the impacted area will be afforded reasonable access but should expect short periods of time where access to individual driveways may not be possible in addition to periodic delays and other related inconveniences.
