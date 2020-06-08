Community briefs

Franklin Street to be
closed for construction
Franklin Street will be closed to through traffic between Oak Street and the railroad tracks starting Monday, June 8 and extending through Friday, June 12. A new sewer main is being installed on this street.
During construction (7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily) the road will be closed to through traffic. Residents in the impacted area will be afforded reasonable access but should expect short periods of time when access to individual driveways may not be possible in addition to periodic delays.
For more information, please contact Lebanon Public Works at 541-258-4918.
City Council to hold
electronic session
The Lebanon City Council will meet in an online session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. The public can listen to the meeting on YouTube by clicking this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmNLRlyC3s8.
The agenda includes possible action on the 2020-21 city budget and urban renewal budgets. An amendment to the city's noise regulation ordinance is also on the agenda.
The full agenda for the session can be viewed online at the City of Lebanon website, https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/.
ODFW to resume
hunter safety courses
Hunter education classes will resume in Oregon on June 13, with safety measures in place to protect both students and volunteer instructors.
To see the latest classes and field days available, visit https://myodfw.com/articles/hunter-education-classes-field-days and register. Students can choose to take a conventional class, or finish most of the class independently by workbook or online and just take a field day. More classes and field days will be added so check back if you don’t see one in your area.
