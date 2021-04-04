Community briefs

Lebanon library fund

receives tribal grant

The Friends of the Lebanon Public Library were awarded $1,500 from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund to be used to purchase books for the 2021 Summer Reading Program. The books will be given as prizes for children who participate in the program.

For more information, call the library at 541-258-4926 or go to www.LebanonOregon.gov/library.

Applications sought

for scholarship programs

The Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation is now accepting applications for its scholarship programs for east Linn County students pursuing careers in health care.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, April 30. Scholarship recipients will be announced by June 1. The following scholarships are available:

• The Frank Girod, MD, Medical Scholarship for students enrolled in medical school. Girod was a primary care physician who was instrumental in the establishment of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

• The Rachel Easton, RN, Nursing Scholarship, named for a longtime nurse at Samaritan Park Street Clinic in Lebanon.